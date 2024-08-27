Brazil’S Tuesday Morning Call: Key Data And Market Movements To Watch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, Brazil's economic data and corporate events, particularly the IPCA-15 release, will significantly influence dynamics.



In July and August, foreign investors shifted from sellers to net buyers of Brazilian stocks. It impacts the Brazilian markets significantly.



This reversal ended a downtrend from the earlier months, infusing optimism into Brazil's markets.



Morgan Stanley reporte that these investors acquired R$ 3.6 billion ($648 million) in during July.



Additionally, they purchased R$ 7.0 billion ($1.26 billion) in August, with R$ 4.3 billion ($774 million) bought in just one week.





Key Economic Indicators for August 27

Brazil







05:00 AM : FIPE releases the weekly IPC. This provides insights into inflation trends.



08:00 AM: FGV publishes the INCC-M for August. The Construction Survey is also released. These indicators assess the construction sector's health.

09:00 AM: The IPCA-15 for August is released. This indicator is a precursor to the official inflation rate. It shapes expectations about Brazil's economic trajectory. Recent forecasts adjusted inflation expectations upwards. This makes today's release significant.





09:00 AM: July's trade balance is announced. The weekly international reserves data is also released.





03:00 AM: The final GDP figures for the second quarter are released. This impacts European market trends.





11:00 AM: The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for August. This is a key indicator of economic sentiment.







Raizen: Strategic corporate actions remain in focus. Raízen S.A. faces ongoing fires in key sugarcane regions. These fires may tighten supply chains. They could affect sugar market prices.



LATAM: Amalia Bulacios and Luciano Gremone, analysts at S&P Global Ratings, have recently uplifted the credit rating of LATAM Airlines from“B+” to“BB-.” This upgrade reflects a sustained positive outlook based on the airline's solid operational efficiency



Petrobras and JBS: Petrobras and JBS led Elos Ayta's analysis of 26 top-revenue firms on Brazil's stock exchange, each posting over R$10 billion ($1.8 billion) in Q2 2024. These two giants topped the revenue charts, with Petrobras earning R$ 122.2 billion ($22 billion) and JBS close behind at R$ 100.6 billion ($18.11 billion).



Aura Minerals: Aura Minerals, a Canadian mining firm, has revised its long-term gold production forecasts, moving away from its ambitious 2025 target. Initially, it aimed to achieve an annual production of 450,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) by next year's end. Now, it intends to exceed this figure in the coming years.

Melnick: In Brazil's dynamic real estate sector, Melnick (MELK3) has reshaped its ownership structure. Melnick Participações dissolved and transferred its 20.4% share in the compan to the Melnick family. The family announced the new structure publicly on August 26, 2024.



Yesterday, the Ibovespa index reached a new record high . It closed at 136,888.71 points. This marked a 0.94% increase.Investor optimism drove this surge. Potential US interest rate cuts influenced this optimism. These cuts could increase capital flows into Brazil.The US dollar remained stable against the Brazilian real. The exchange rate held steady at R$5.4972 per $. This stability reflects a balance of economic factors.In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a new record high. It gained 0.2% to reach 41,241 points.However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined. They experienced drops of 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.Investors reacted to mixed signals from the tech sector. Ongoing geopolitical tensions also influenced these changes.Oil prices have surged amid geopolitical tensions . This creates optimism about global demand. Meanwhile, gold prices have declined. Investors shift toward riskier assets.Investors will closely monitor today's key economic data. Corporate developments are crucial for assessing Brazil's economic stability.These factors influence Brazil's position in global markets. The IPCA-15 results will provide critical insights. They will influence market strategies and economic forecasts.Monitoring these indicators offers insights into economic trends. They shape Brazil's market landscape. They guide future investment strategies.Brazil's Tuesday's Morning Call: Key Data and Market Movements to Watch