Keystroke Dynamics Market To Increase At 24.7% CAGR, Reaching $754.86 Million By 2025

Keystroke Dynamics Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global keystroke dynamics was valued at $129.76 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $754.86 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to developments in the market and rise in investments in keystroke dynamics among the & BFSI sectors.

Every user has a certain way of typing, which separates them from other users. Keystroke dynamics is one of the major evolving biometrics, which involves authentication based on typing patterns of its users, which distinguishes them from one another. This technology can be used with any form of authentication such as PINs and passwords. It helps decrease the dependency on primary forms of authentication. This technology is widely adopted, as enterprise customers constantly focus on adding an additional layer of security to secure their data.

Rise in number of online frauds in digital transactions, need of advanced security mechanisms in growing IoT landscape, and surge in demand for multimodal biometrics increase the need for keystroke dynamics, thereby driving the market growth. However, performance & interoperability issues and lack of awareness restrain the growth of the market.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include KeyTrak, Inc., TypingDNA, ID Control, BehavioSec Inc., Delfigo Security, Intensity Analytics, Authenware Corporation, DeepNet Security, SERBAN Biometrics, and Daon, Inc.

Key Findingsn of the Keystroke dynamics Market:

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the global keystroke dynamics during the forecast period.

Based on application, the continuous authentication segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions, in 2017.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

