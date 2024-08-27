NHRC Chairperson, UN Official Hold Talks

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah met with Head of Analysis and Outreach Hub at the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict H E Dawood Mahmoud Ahmed Al Masri. During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation in issues of mutual interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.