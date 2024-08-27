Keratin Products Market Size & Share To Surpass $3.4 Billion By 2032, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The keratin products was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Keratin Products Market ," The keratin products market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. The keratin products market is analyzed on the basis of product type, application, form and region. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into alpha-keratin, beta-keratin, hydrolyzed keratin, keratin amino acid and bio peptide keratin.

Among these, the hydrolyzed keratin segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in Keratin Products industry. Skin care products often use hydrolyzed keratin because of its moisturizing and skin-conditioning properties. Furthermore, hydrolyzed keratin serves as a source of some amino acids for specific nutraceutical formulations. In addition, the demand for premium and high value hair care products to treat frizz and enhance hair texture has grown as a result of rising disposable income and the globalization of beauty standards.

Keratin is a fibrous protein which provides strength to various tissues in the human body. The keratin products are designed to strengthen the hair shaft by reducing breakage and promoting overall hair health. Moreover, keratin has hygroscopic properties which helps to retain moisture which benefits in treating dry or dehydrated hair. The keratin products contribute to improved manageability which makes it easier to style and detangle hair. In addition, keratin is incorporated in products which are used for wound healing as it promotes cell growth and tissue regeneration.

There is a growth in the market for hydrolyzed keratin derived from natural sources such as wool and feathers due to the Keratin Products Market Demand. In addition, there has been a significant increase in the number of consumers seeking natural and organic ingredients in personal care products. Moreover, the increased recognition of the need of keratin products with hydrolyzed keratin composition to enhance hair health and beauty has been positively influenced by the rise in awareness regarding hair health. this has increased the Keratin Products Market Size.

On the basis of form, it is divided into powder, liquid and tablet. Among these, the powder segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Among other sectors, powdered keratin is used in hair care products, dietary supplements, and cosmetic and personal care goods. It is frequently used in cosmetic formulations, including hair care and skincare products. Keratin powder has been more prevalent in skincare, cosmetics, and nutritional supplement formulas in the last few years, which has increased the Keratin Products Market Share. This is a result of growing customer demand for keratin powder-containing products due to hair care and beauty trends that emphasize healthy, lustrous hair and glowing skin. Furthermore, the keratin derived from natural sources such as wool, feathers, or plants satisfies customer desires for goods that are perceived as pure and environmentally friendly ingredient, which has further boosted demand for keratin powder.

On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific has occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. According to Keratin Products Market Trends, the market for keratin goods has surged in both developing and established nations of Asia- Pacific as there is rise in rates of female workforce, middle-class consumer development, and urbanization, which have all encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles. Many companies have entered the Asia-Pacific keratin products market in an effort to increase their customer base and geographic reach. The growth in consumer awareness of natural and organic components has led to a surge in demand for keratin products in the Asia-Pacific area. Rise in use of keratin products in countries such as China and India is one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific keratin products market.

On the basis of application, it is divided into hair beauty salon, skin cream, nutraceutical, pet care & supplement, medical, active pharmaceutical ingredient and others. Among these, the hair beauty salon segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The hair salon facilities offer a range of services related to haircuts, coloring, hair style, and other beauty treatments. Moreover, it offers chemical procedures such as perms or relaxers, the application of hair extensions, hair health treatments, and styling for special occasions. Over the past few years, the hair and beauty salon has experienced substantial growth. The number of salons providing a wide range of hair treatments has increased. According to Keratin Products Market Analysis, this is defined by the increased acceptance of a range of beauty standards, which has forced hairdressers to provide a wide range of hair types, textures, and styles. This has further boosted the keratin-products demand.

The outbreak of the pandemic has disrupted the consumer beauty and personal care industry, which also affected the Keratin Products Market Growth. This was characterized by the strict restriction of the lockdown. Pandemic has also led to changes in consumer behavior and as a result many people are interested in staying at home. These changes in consumer behavior have had both positive and negative impacts on the keratin products market.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

. On the basis of product type, the hydrolyzed keratin segment held the major share in 2022.

. On the basis of application, the hair beauty salon segment held the major share in 2022.

. On the basis of form, the powder segment held the major share in 2022.

. On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2022.

Factors Driving the Demand:

1. Rising Beauty Consciousness:

Increasing awareness about personal grooming and a growing focus on aesthetics have driven consumers to seek products that promise healthier and more vibrant hair and nails. Keratin's reputation for promoting strength and shine aligns with these beauty ideals.

2. Hair Care Trends:

The global obsession with hair care has led to an upsurge in demand for products addressing issues such as hair damage, frizz, and dullness. Keratin-infused shampoos, conditioners, and styling products are sought after for their ability to address these concerns.

3. Salon and Spa Influence:

Professional salons and spas often use keratin treatments as a premium service to provide clients with smoother, more manageable hair. This has created a ripple effect, prompting consumers to seek similar benefits through at-home keratin products.

Market Trends:

1. Diverse Product Offerings:

The market offers a wide array of keratin products, including shampoos, conditioners, masks, serums, and styling products. This diversity caters to different consumer preferences and hair care needs.

2. Innovative Formulations:

Manufacturers are continually innovating to develop keratin products that go beyond traditional offerings. This includes products designed for specific hair types, formulations with additional natural ingredients, and sustainable options to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly beauty solutions

3. Global Reach:

The keratin products market has a global presence, with consumers across regions embracing these products. The increasing influence of social media and beauty influencers has further accelerated the global popularity of keratin-infused products.

Keratin Products Market Report Highlights

By Product Type

. Alpha-keratin

. Beta-keratin

By Application

. Hair Beauty Salon

. Skin Cream

. Medical

. Others

By Distribution Channel

. Supermarket/Hypermarket

. Online

. Drugs Store

. Cosmetics Store

. Others

By Region

. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players

. Unilever, Chemical Industry Co., Ltd,

. Keraplast Technologies,

. Hefei TNJ,

. MakingCosmetics Inc.,

. Active Concepts LLC,

. Akola Chemicals (I) Limited,

. Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals,

. Keratin Express,

. Rejuvenol,

. Greentech

