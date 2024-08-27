Adani Enterprises Salaries: Men Vs Women, Plus Gautam Adani's Earnings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Adani Enterprises' annual report reveals the salaries of employees, including Gautam Adani. The report highlights a salary gap between male and female employees.

One of India's largest businesses, Gautam Adani's Adani Group employs thousands. Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm, pays lakhs. Male workers average Rs 10 lakh in base pay.

In its 2024 annual report, Adani Enterprises, the main firm of the Adani Group, released the wages of all its workers, including Gautam Adani.

In the financial year 2024, Gautam Adani received a total salary of Rs 2.46 crore, which included a salary of Rs 2.19 crore and other benefits and allowances of Rs 27 lakh.

The average annual salary of male employees at Adani Enterprises is Rs 10.35 lakh, which is the basic salary.

The average annual salary of female employees in the same company is Rs 9.25 lakh, which is based on the basic salary.

The average salary of male employees at the management level is Rs 41.48 lakh (basic salary + other cash incentives) and that of female employees is Rs 40.42 lakh.

The average salary of men at the non-managerial level is Rs 10.35 lakh and that of women is Rs 9.25 lakh, which is based only on the basic salary.

The average salary of women at the executive level is Rs 169.82 lakh, while the average salary of men is Rs 151.46 lakh.

At Adani Enterprises, salary is determined based on an individual's skills and experience, not their gender. This policy promotes equality in the company.

According to the company's annual report, employee pay rose 12 percent, and top management officer salaries rose 5.37 percent.