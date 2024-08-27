“Shaheds” Attack Zaporizhzhia At Night: Two People Killed, Four Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and four wounded in a night attack by enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Two dead, four wounded, according to updated information, after a nighttime enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia,” he wrote.

According to preliminary data, the Russians carried out seven drone strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. As a result, houses were destroyed and fires broke out.

Currently, there are four victims in the hospital:



86 a woman in serious condition due to burns over 54% of her body.

a 59-year-old man in moderate condition. two women - 30 and 56 years old - with minor injuries.

Two people - a man and a woman - died.

As reported, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia last night during an attack by enemy drone strikes.

