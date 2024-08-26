Suzanne Nakano Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Mindset Matters', Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Suzanne Nakano

HONOLULU, HI, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of“Mindset Matters”, co-authored by Suzanne Nakano, alongside the renowned Jack Canfield and other leading professionals around the world. This influential made its grand debut in the literary world on August 8, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

At the core of Mindset Matters success, is Suzanne Nakano's chapter, "A Genuine, More Generous Life." Suzanne demonstrates that true success is achieved through honesty, generosity, and a sincere commitment to helping others.

Meet Suzanne Nakano: A Life of Giving, Authentic Living, and Gratitude

Meet Suzanne: She doesn't just live life; she creates a beautiful melody with it! Her kindness, generosity, and big heart are the rhythmic beats that flow through everything she does. Her infectious laughter and warm smile are captivating music, uplifting souls.

For Suzanne, life's purpose is clear: to be a conduit for good, channeling her resources to encourage others and profoundly impact her community. Her dedication is especially evident in her support of positive youth initiatives, like her Live Aloha Daily Award.

The Conduit Fund: In 2007, Suzanne founded the Conduit Fund-a beacon of hope and support for Hawai'i families. With a mission to empower people toward self-sufficiency, the Conduit Fund provides timely assistance to over fifty charities. From housing support to meeting basic needs, Suzanne's fund is a testament to her unwavering commitment to helping others transform their lives for the better and thrive.

Real Estate Trailblazer: Suzanne's accolades in the real estate world speak volumes. A six-time recipient of the prestigious Aloha 'Aina Award from the Honolulu Board of REALTORS®, she's earned the moniker“Michael Jordan of the Aloha 'Aina Award” for her unparalleled dedication to exceptional results. Clients praise her as a“genius” for creating competitive environments for her listings, and liken her to a real estate sherpa, guiding them through challenges to success.

Community Champion: Suzanne's impact extends far beyond real estate. In 2021, she was honored with the inaugural recipient Honolulu Board of REALTORS® Good Neighbor Award for her tireless efforts toward positive change in her community. From nurturing resilience in youth through sports, music, and educational programs to spreading the joy of gratefulness and generosity, Suzanne's influence knows no bounds.

Just For Fun: In retirement, Suzanne's zest for life radiates brightly. She enjoys playing kanikapila (informal Hawaiian music jam sessions with friends) on her guitar, doing contemporary, hip hop, jazz, or hula dancing, and hosting creative flower arrangement parties. Inspired by the fleeting beauty of a blooming flower, Suzanne cherishes her relationships and delights in spreading love through floral designs and heartfelt gifts.

Connect with Suzanne: Be encouraged by her insights on making wise choices and receiving true riches:

Suzanne is also happy to speak at events about her passion for inspiring and facilitating other's generous, joyful, and radiant lives!

To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE .

