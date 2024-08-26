Inprentus Releases White Paper Comparing Diffraction Grating Software Simulations To Real-Word Efficiency Measurements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inprentus introduces metrology services

Inprentus blazed diffraction grating

Inprentus Blazed Diffraction Grating Grooves

Inprentus Develops Software to Predict Grating Efficiency of Diffraction Gratings, and Compares Efficiency Simulations to Beamline Efficiency Measurements

- Subha Kumar, Inprentus' Chief Operating OfficerCHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Inprentus Team has released a White Paper entitled“Simulated versus measured efficiency comparison of a mechanically ruled, variable-line-spacing blazed diffraction grating manufactured for ALS MERLIN”, highlighting a favorable comparison of simulated vs. real-world diffraction grating efficiency measurements.The Inprentus Team has developed proprietary software to predict diffraction efficiency of real, manufactured groove shapes illuminated at designed scattering conditions, order, and energy range. The proprietary software was used to compare simulated efficiency of manufactured grooves to that of the designed perfect triangle and was used to show that efficiency measurements on a grating manufactured for the Advanced Light Source exceed simulated predictions.The software, developed by Inprentus and verified with GSOLVER and Neviere's Gradif Code, simulates a single material in transverse electric polarization and extends the simulation capability beyond the Gradif Code to arbitrary surface profiles. For the measurements, we used a Variable Line Spacing (VLS) blazed grating manufactured by Inprentus for the MERLIN beamline at the Advanced Light Source (ALS) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.The Inprentus team probed the grating's groove shapes using atomic force microscopy and applied the software to predict efficiency. Simulated efficiency was then compared to that of the Designed Perfect Triangle and to efficiency measurements performed on the grating by Erik Gullikson, staff scientist at the ALS for beamline 6.3.2. In situ grating efficiency measurements showed that efficiency exceeded Inprentus' simulations.

Cynthia Ottemann

Inprentus, Inc

+ +1 2172399862

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.