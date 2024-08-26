Russians Shell Kherson, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian fired at the Dniprovsky district of Kherson around 17:00 on Tuesday, injuring a 52-year-old civilian.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

The woman was diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds to the back and torso, as well as an explosive injury.

In, ambulance crew came under Russian fire

“The victim went to the hospital on her own. Doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance,” the RMA informed.

