Jonathan Scott Announces Latest Song On Streaming Platforms

Jonathan Scott, the extraordinary vocal talent from Little Rock, Arkansas, is making waves in the with his latest single, "Be Free." Known for his astonishing 8.8-octave vocal range, Jonathan Scott is not just a but a phenomenon in the making. His unique voice, which reaches an impressive C#10, places him among the rarest vocalists in the world.



With 43 new songs set to hit streaming platforms over the next month and a half, Jonathan is poised to take the music world by storm. "Be Free," the first of these releases, is already capturing the hearts of listeners worldwide. The song's powerful lyrics and Jonathan's unmatched vocal prowess create an unforgettable experience, establishing it as a must-hear track for music lovers.

In addition to "Be Free," Jonathan has already released two other singles, "My Colors for You" and "Cherish the Moments." These tracks showcase his versatility as an artist, blending different genres and styles to create a sound that is uniquely his own. Fans can expect more of this innovation and creativity in the upcoming releases.



Jonathan's journey as a vocalist is nothing short of extraordinary. With a vocal range that spans from deep, resonant lows to impossibly high notes, he is currently working on expanding his range even further, aiming to reach a G#10. This goal would place him just six notes away from the highest recorded vocal note, positioning him between vocal legends like Georgia Brown of Brazil and Tim Storms, both of whom have earned places in the Guinness World Records for their incredible vocal abilities.

As Jonathan continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with the human voice, he remains dedicated to improving and perfecting his craft. His passion for music and his relentless pursuit of excellence are evident in every note he sings.

Fans and followers can stay updated on Jonathan's musical journey through his social media channels. He actively shares updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more on Instagram at scottjonathan1989 and on YouTube at JonathanScott8932.



About Jonathan Scott:

Jonathan Scott is a singer and songwriter from Little Rock, Arkansas, renowned for his rare and massive 8.8-octave vocal range. With a voice that reaches a C#10, Jonathan is one of the few vocalists in the world with such an extraordinary gift. He has released multiple singles and has 43 new songs set to drop over the next few months, solidifying his place as a rising star in the music industry. For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please visit Jonathan Scott's social media pages.



