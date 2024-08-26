Elite Runway Week Lights Up Delhi With Sustainable Fashion Extravaganza

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 26th August – The Elite Runway Week, held at the prestigious Hyatt Centric, Delhi, on 25th August, was a grand celebration of sustainable fashion, marking a significant moment for eco-conscious in India. Organized by fashion entrepreneur Shivanshu Pathak and presented by Abscod Informatics, the event successfully set new standards for ethical and environmentally friendly fashion.



The evening was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Dr. Udit Raj, former MP, along with his wife, Seema Raj, who added to the prestige of the event. Dr. Charu, and Bharti Taneja where among other guests. Having completed two successful seasons, Elite Runway Week continues to push the boundaries of fashion with a focus on eco-conscious practices. This season, contestants from diverse backgrounds presented designs that celebrated both style and sustainability, reflecting the event's mission to spearhead a sustainable fashion movement and prioritize ethical practices and environmental responsibility.



The event was supported by prominent figures including Ronit Agrawal, Himanshu Pathak, Dr. Deepika Mahajan, Deepak Gupta, Shally Bindra, whose contributions were integral to its success.



The runway featured an impressive lineup of designers, including Rosy Ahluwalia, Mukesh Dubey, Shikher Varma, Alley Sharma, Kalpna Gautam, Sneha, Vipin Agrawal, Mamta Malik, and the esteemed Lal Bahadur Shastri Fashion Institute. The professional models showcased innovative and sustainable outfits, embodying the core theme of ethical fashion.



Adding glamour to the event, Actress Arshi Khan walked the runway as a showstopper for Designer Mukesh Dubey. Rosy Ahluwalia's collection was highlighted by showstoppers Sonam Chhabra and influencer Supriya Nagpal, who brought star power to the stage. The grand finale featured a performance by Rakshit Mohan for Rosy Ahluwalia, further elevating the evening's energy. Brand showcases from Varma Sons and Shoppers Stop added a retail dimension to the event, providing a comprehensive experience for attendees.



The event's success was further ensured by the meticulous planning and execution of Tarun Rajput, along with the event management expertise of Ronit Agrawal from Modern Stage Events. Elite Runway Week was more than just a fashion event; it was a movement toward a responsible and sustainable fashion industry. The dedication to promoting sustainable practices underscored the power of fashion to be both beautiful and kind to the planet.



As the event's presenter, Abscod Informatics played a pivotal role in ensuring its success. A leader in digital services, Abscod Informatics specializes in digital marketing, branding, public relations, and brand image management, delivering high-impact solutions that consistently exceed client expectations. Whether working with startups or established brands, the company is dedicated to driving success and ensuring a standout digital presence.



The event was supported by a host of partners, including gifting partners Dr. Haroor's, Skin Plus, Shoppers Stop, and Happygal; excellence partner Amar Ujala; magazine partners Estetica, Tycoon Global, Glamourous You, La Moda, and D Fashion Magazine; photography partners Jumble Frames Studios, Socify, and Roto Lens; makeover partner Lakme Academy; brand marketing partner Rammo Entertainment; and associate partners Fbar Noida, Avia Wellness, POC India, New Talent Models Grooming School, Modern Stage Events, and 24 India Times.



"Elite Runway Week is more than just a fashion event; it's a movement toward a more sustainable and responsible industry. We believe that fashion has the power to inspire change, and through this platform, we are committed to showcasing the incredible potential of eco-friendly and ethical practices. Our goal is to lead by example and encourage others in the industry to embrace sustainability as the future of fashion." - Shivanshu Pathak, Founder of Elite Runway Week & Abscod Informatics.



Elite Runway Week continues to be a beacon of sustainability in fashion, leading the charge toward a more responsible and eco-friendly industry.

