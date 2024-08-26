Kuwait Amir Condoles With Lebanon Over Demise Of Former PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Prime of Lebanon Najib Mikati on the passing away of the former prime minister of Lebanon Salim Al-Hoss.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy with Lebanon and its people, and the family of the deceased.

His Highness prayed to God to grant him peace and mercy. His Highness also recalled Al-Hoss' brave stance during the Iraqi of Kuwait in 1990. (end)

