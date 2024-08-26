Kuwait Amir Condoles With Lebanon Over Demise Of Former PM
8/26/2024 3:05:42 PM
KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati on the passing away of the former prime minister of Lebanon Salim Al-Hoss.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy with Lebanon and its people, and the family of the deceased.
His Highness prayed to God to grant him peace and mercy. His Highness also recalled Al-Hoss' brave stance during the Iraqi Occupation of Kuwait in 1990. (end)
