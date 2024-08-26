Pacteon Group Appoints Mike Brewster As Vice President Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BREWERTON, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacteon Group, one team for End of Line Packaging, announced Mike Brewster has been promoted to Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Mike will lead sales for all Pacteon's subsidiary companies including Schneider Packaging Equipment, ESS Technologies, Phoenix Wrappers, and Descon Conveyor Systems.

Mike Brewster, VP Pacteon Sales

Mike has been with the group since 2016, joining Schneider as the Director of Sales and Marketing and quickly promoted to Schneider's VP of Sales in 2018. For the past year he has been overseeing both the Schneider and Phoenix Wrappers sales teams. Mike reflected on his experience stating, "In my nearly 8 years with the Pacteon Group, I've not only gained a deep understanding of our industry, business and customers but also witnessed our evolution from an organization of 100 team members to almost 500 people. It has been an incredible journey and I'm excited to keep driving our growth, maintaining our customer-focused approach, and nurturing the unique team spirit that sets Pacteon apart."

Mike Odom, CEO of Pacteon Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, "Mike Brewster has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision throughout his tenure with us. His promotion to Vice President of Sales reflects his outstanding contributions and the trust we place in his abilities to drive our growth and innovation in the packaging industry. We look forward to his continued success and leadership in this new role."

About Pacteon Group



Pacteon Group offers a responsive and committed single source solution to design, integrate, and service complete packaging solutions. Through the acquisition of businesses offering complimentary products and shared core values, Pacteon Group, currently Schneider Packaging Equipment, ESS Technologies, Phoenix Wrappers, and Descon Conveyor Systems Corp. is your one source for end-of-line packaging solutions. Whether it is a cartoner, case packer, conveyor, palletizer, pick and place robot, or pallet stretch wrapper, our machines and integration support services are backed with the Pacteon Group Promise: We Make It Right!

Contact: Janet Darnley, VP Marketing, Pacteon Group, [email protected]



SOURCE Pacteon Group