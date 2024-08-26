(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 30,000 pilgrims arrived at the Pochaiv Lavra on the eve of the feast of the Assumption of the Mother of God, despite the ban on mass events imposed by the local authorities in Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions.

This was announced on by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (in unity with the Moscow Patriarchate), Ukrinform reports.

"About 30,000 pilgrims arrived at the Pochaiv Lavra on the eve of the feast of the Assumption of the Mother of God. It took almost 40 minutes for all the participants of the procession to enter through the holy gate to the Pochaiv monastery," the report reads.

A large part of pilgrims arrived from the city of Kamianets-Podilskyi.

In Telegram, the Pochaiv Lavra press service said participants had walked nearly 200 kilometers.

"The police worked to ensure security and order during the procession. There have been no reports of violations so far," said Andriy Vasylyk, the spokesman for the local police.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the commission set up by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy discovered a number of violations during the inspection of state property at the Holy Dormition Pochaiv Lavra in Ternopil region, which is being used free of charge by the UOC (MP).

Earlier this month, on August 20, Ukraine's Parliament adopted a bill effectively prohibiting the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia's church.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said the Russian Orthodox Church is one of the main drivers of public mobilization for the war with Ukraine.

The Russian Orthodox Church is not about faith, it is about intelligence agencies." Kovalenko stated.

Photo: UOC