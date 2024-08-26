British centenarian Manette Baillie marks 102nd birthday with daring skydive

(MENAFN) On Sunday, British centenarian Manette Baillie marked her 102nd birthday with a daring skydive, demonstrating her commitment to staying active and adventurous well into her later years. Despite admitting that the experience was "a bit scary" and that she "shut [her] eyes very firmly," Baillie expressed her hope that her bold actions would inspire other elderly individuals to remain active and engaged in life.



Baillie, a resident of Benhall Green in eastern England, has a history of embracing extreme challenges. Two years ago, she celebrated her 100th birthday by driving a Ferrari around the Silverstone motor racing circuit at a speed of 210 kilometers per hour (130 miles per hour). Her latest stunt involved jumping from an altitude of more than 2,100 meters (6,900 feet) at Beccles Airfield, accompanied by an assistant strapped into the harness with her.



The motivation for her skydive came after learning about a friend's 85-year-old father who had completed a similar jump. Baillie was inspired by this achievement and felt that if someone at 85 could do it, then she could too. Her skydive was not just a celebration of her milestone birthday but also a message to others to embrace life's adventures regardless of age.



By taking on these extraordinary challenges, Baillie aims to encourage others in their 80s and 90s not to give up on their passions and activities. Her remarkable spirit and zest for life continue to serve as a powerful example of vitality and courage.

