Cosmo Films Announces Launch of Seven New Films for U.S Market

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26th August 2024: Cosmo Films, a global leader in speciality films announces launch of seven new products for the U.S market. The company will introduce these products during their participation in Label Expo Americas 2024. As an industry pioneer, in this period, Cosmo Films aims to introduce this new set of films to the industry and create a market for the products.



After a successful market acceptance in multiple geographies, and with rising demand for such products in the U.S, Cosmo Films is now bringing these new films to the market. The films include:

- Graphic films PVC fee (used for Signages)

- High shrink label films – PETG and Crystalline Pet (used in Label Industry)

- CPP extrusion lamination films (used in Packaging)

- Teplo R- Heat resistant films for Printing layer of the Laminate (used in Packaging)

- 92 microns white and clear films (used in Label Industry)

- Flexi premere films – elongation films for non-tear (used in Label Industry)

- Primer coating for printability in Label films



Speaking about the new launch, Sandeep Dutta, President- Overseas Operations Cosmo Films said, “LabelExpo Americas brings like-minded individuals from our industry under one roof, making it an ideal platform for showcasing our new launches and creating large-scale visibility. Our product offerings have been widely accepted by the American market, and we have established ourselves as trusted packaging partners. With these new launches, we look forward to serving our existing clientele with more offerings from the world of Cosmo Films and tapping into a new set of customers to expand our market share.”



With significant investments in R&D and innovation, Cosmo Films has established itself as a pioneer in delivering industry-specific and niche solutions to its customers. Over the past four decades, the company has built consumer trust in films for purposes such as flexible packaging, labeling, insulation, cards, digital films, and books and documents. Advancing toward a sustainable and green future, Cosmo Films now focuses on developing films from mono-material structures that are easily recyclable, helping customers reduce their carbon footprint.





