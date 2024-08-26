TCJH Establishes Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation Core Technology Co., LTD To Lead In AI Hardware Supply Chain And Intelligent System Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GuangZhou, China, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Kingwin Ltd (the“Company”) (NASDAQ - TCJH)today announced the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary - Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation Core Co., LTD (“Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation”) on August 19, 2024, This new venture plan to focus on creating an advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) hardware while delivering comprehensive solutions through AI-driven intelligent systems. This strategic initiative underscores the Company's commitment to deepening its presence in the AI industry by integrating cutting- edge hardware with intelligent systems to accelerate enterprise digital transformation.

As AI continues to evolve rapidly, AI hardware components-such as high-performance computing chips, deep learning accelerators, and smart sensors - have become essential to enabling intelligent operations across various industries. Concurrently, AI-driven intelligent systems are revolutionizing business processes, offering unprecedented advancements in data analysis, automated decision-making, and operational efficiency.

Tomorrow Innovation aims to be at the forefront of this technological convergence, combining a robust AI hardware supply chain with state-of-the-art intelligent systems. Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation's mission is to support enterprises in sectors like smart manufacturing, urban development, and healthcare by providing fully integrated solutions that optimize hardware capabilities and system performance.

Through strategic partnerships with leading AI hardware manufacturers and system integrators worldwide, Tomorrow Innovation will offer end-to-end solutions that address the complex needs of modern enterprises. Tomorrow Innovation also provides high-performance AI hardware alongside bespoke intelligent systems tailored to enhance competitiveness in dynamic markets.

Planned product launches include industry-specific intelligent systems, such as AI-driven production line management, smart customer relationship management, and big data-powered precision marketing solutions. These systems will leverage advanced AI hardware to enable real- time data processing and intelligent decision-making, thereby empowering enterprises to optimize resources and streamline operations.

The TCJH Board of Directors stated,“By integrating AI hardware with intelligent systems, we are equipping businesses with a powerful technological foundation, essential for thriving in the digital age. The establishment of Tomorrow Innovation represents a significant milestone in our journey to becoming a global leader in the AI sector.”

Tomorrow Innovation aims to champion the adoption and application of AI technologies, and strives to build a world-leading AI hardware supply chain complemented by intelligent system solutions. Through relentless innovation and strategic market expansion, Tomorrow Innovation aims to quickly secure a leadership position in the global market.



The Company believes that the seamless integration of AI hardware and intelligent systems will unlock unprecedented opportunities across industries. Through Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation , the Companyaspires to drive enterprise digital transformation, ensuring its clients maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly complex market landscape.



About Top KingWin Ltd

Top KingWin's main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium-sized enterprises in China. Services provided by Top KingWin to its clients including (i) corporate business training services, which mainly focus on providing training services of advanced knowledge and new perspectives on the capital markets, (ii) corporate consulting services, which mainly focus on providing a combination of customized corporate consulting services to fulfill client's unique financial needs, and (iii) advisory and transaction services, which mainly focus on connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with diversified sources of capital. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services to address clients' needs throughout all phases of their development and growth.

