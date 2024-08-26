US Turns Armenia Into 'Nuclear' Centre In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
Almost 30 years ago, when Azerbaijan needed support during the
former Garabagh conflict, the US enacted Section 907, banning all
direct aid to Baku. Instead of recognizing the rights of a country
whose territories were under occupation, putting pressure on it was
a clear example of hypocrisy and double standards.
This theory of the West has always existed and continues to this
day.
For example, let us take the International Atomic Energy
Agency's (IAEA) attitude towards the nuclear crisis in the world.
About two weeks ago, a fire broke out at the Nuclear Power Station
in the Zaporozhye region of Ukraine as a result of a shootout
between the parties (Russia-Ukraine). The seriousness of the
incident is obvious, and if it is a nuclear threat, there is no
need to make any comments or arguments about it. Although a message
of protest came from Rafael Grossi, the IAEA head regarding the
incident, the cause of the fire was not identified and the matter
remained as it was.
The United States has been talking about the danger of Iran's
nuclear reactors for years and tries to explain the situation in
such a way that all regional states neighboring Iran should be
evacuated from their territories. The seriousness of the nuclear
threat cannot be doubted, but if there is prejudice, it leads to
some misunderstanding...
The United States is reviewing Armenia's application to join the
123 Agreement, which would allow Armenia to access American
civilian nuclear technology, according to the State Department.
The information states that, under US federal law, the US
government must sign Section 123 of the United States Atomic Energy
Act, which sets out the terms of the transfer of civilian nuclear
technology to other countries. According to the State Department's
2022 update, the US has such agreements with 48 countries and
territories.
If Armenia joins the 123 Agreement, it could pave the way for
the development and construction of a new nuclear power plant in
Armenia using US technology, replacing the Soviet-era Metsamor
Nuclear Power Plant.
It is very interesting that this station, which was put into
operation for the first time in the South Caucasus in 1976 during
the time of the Soviet Union, after being unused for a long time,
was put on the agenda again based on the interests of the United
States.
The nuclear complex, which consists of two units, was stopped by
the decision of the former Soviet government after the impact
caused by the earthquake in Spitak (Hamamli / historically was part
of Western Azerbaijan) in 1988.
After the fall of the USSR, Armenia had a period of energy
scarcity and the government decided to reopen the plant, and
subsequently unit 2 restarted on 5 November 1995, six years after
being shut down.
The location of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant in a seismic
area of approximately 10 points is not discussed today either in
the IAEA or in the US State Department. Here, it is a clear fact
that Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia and other states close to the
region face danger.
In addition to all these dangers, nobody cares if the station
opens the door to illegal nuclear trade. There are more than 200
radioactive sources in the territory of Armenia. These sources
include various types of isotopes. There have also been cases of
smuggling of radioactive isotopes in Armenia. This increases the
possibility of using radionuclides for terrorist purposes.
Ecologically, the damage caused by this station to the
environment is without exception. Liquid waste from the Metsamor
Nuclear Power Plant is ultimately discharged into the Araz, a
trans-boundary river. The plant is located in a water-scarce area,
drawing water from deep wells to cool its aging reactor. During
earthquakes, it is possible to change the level of underground
water and the direction of flows, which is a clear evidence of the
unreliability of the cooling system.
Thus, the West, which uses Armenia as a dangerous weapon in the
South Caucasus, caused serious concern in the region with its next
weird decision. With this decision, the United States demonstrated
that its interests are more important than any certain security
procedure.
MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108601345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.