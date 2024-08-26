Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Test On Key Accused Sanjay Roy Yielded 'False And Unconvincing' Answers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant development in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the arrested suspect, at Kolkata's Presidency jail. The test revealed "false and unconvincing" answers regarding his claims of innocence, according to investigators quoted in a TOI report.

The polygraph examination, which lasted for two hours, reportedly showed that Roy appeared "unnerved and anxious."

During the questioning, he maintained his professed innocence, presenting multiple "alibis" despite facing evidence that linked him to the crime. This evidence included forensic findings suggesting his involvement in the brutal rape-murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor.

Roy's claims during the test were that he encountered the victim only after she was already dead and that he fled the scene out of fear. However, the CBI found these explanations lacking credibility.

The test has sparked controversy, as Roy's state-appointed counsel accused the CBI of breaching guidelines set by the National Human Rights Commission. She claimed that the agency failed to inform her of the test's timing, preventing her from being present during the proceedings. "CBI did not inform us when the test would be carried out. They ought to have let us know so that we could be present," she said.