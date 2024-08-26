'Not Authorized To Speak On Policy Issues': BJP Reprimands Kangana Ranaut After Remarks On Farmers' Protests
8/26/2024 8:24:16 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The BJP on Monday officially distanced itself from MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial comments regarding the farmers' protests, stating that she has been instructed to refrain from making such statements in the future.
The controversy erupted after Ranaut suggested that the farmers' protests could have escalated into a situation akin to Bangladesh if the country's leadership had been weaker. In a video posted on X, Ranaut claimed that during the protests against the now-repealed Farm laws, there were instances of "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place."
“The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut,” the BJP said in a statement.
On behalf of the BJP, Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorized to make statements on the party's policy issues, it said.
“On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future,” the statement said.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to follow the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony,” it added.
