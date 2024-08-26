Tiffany Goolsby Joins Bitscopic As Pharmacy Subject Matter Expert

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bitscopic , an innovator in healthcare data solutions, is thrilled to announce Tiffany Goolsby has joined as a Clinical Subject Matter Expert. With extensive background in Antimicrobial Stewardship and Infectious Disease, Goolsby brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Bitscopic team.

Tiffany Goolsby

Goolsby's career spans over a decade of pioneering work in healthcare. As Antimicrobial Stewardship Program Co-Chair and a member of the National VA Antimicrobial Stewardship Task Force, she was widely recognized for her contributions. She has driven significant enhancements through strategic initiatives that align with Bitscopic's mission to transform healthcare through data-driven insights.

In her new role at Bitscopic, Goolsby will be instrumental in guiding the development and implementation of cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. She will focus on optimizing Bitscopic's Clinical Decision Support systems, ensuring seamless integration and functionality to support better decision-making and operational efficiency.

"We are excited to welcome Tiffany to our team," said Payam Etminani., CEO of Bitscopic. "Her deep expertise and visionary approach to Antimicrobial Stewardship and Infectious Diseases will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and drive advancements in our solutions. Tiffany's leadership and insights will undoubtedly help us achieve new milestones in our mission to revolutionize healthcare data analytics for the VA."

Goolsby is a Board-Certified Infectious Disease Pharmacist (BCIDP), holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South University, and has been a prominent figure in shaping strategies that support the VA in achieving its goals. Her commitment to improving healthcare through technology aligns perfectly with Bitscopic's values and vision for the future.

"I am honored to join the talented team at Bitscopic," said Goolsby. "The opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking company dedicated to enhancing healthcare technology is truly exciting. I look forward to contributing to our shared goals and making a meaningful impact."

Bitscopic is poised for continued growth and innovation with Goolsby's addition, and the company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare data analytics.

About Bitscopic

Bitscopic is a leader in healthcare data solutions, specializing in the development of advanced systems for data management, integration, and analytics. Our mission is to empower healthcare organizations with the tools and insights needed to enhance patient care, optimize operations, and drive clinical excellence.

