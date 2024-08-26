Address Beach Resort Unmasks an All-New Superhero-Themed Family-Friendly Brunch

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (26 August 2024): The return to school calls for a celebration and Address Beach Resort has just the thing in store, with a brunch fit for superheroes. Taking place the first Saturday of every month from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, it’s time to don your capes, transform into your alter ego, and make your way to an exclusive superhero-inspired family-friendly brunch phenomenon at The Restaurant. Nestled within the 5-star beachfront resort, The Restaurant’s newest brunch offers a mighty buffet, thrilling live entertainment, complimentary access to the Splash Area, and a whole host of super activities that promise an action-packed family adventure.



Start your mission at The Restaurant, where the talented chefs serve up the best of international cuisines buffet style, ensuring you’re well fuelled for a day of world-saving. Marvel in the powers of The Restaurant’s culinary masters at live stations before tucking into unlimited servings of worldly delights. Choose to dine indoors, ensuring you don’t miss out on the action or opt for alfresco seating, as you soak up the breathtaking views of Jumeirah Beach and plot your next move. What’s more, for families with young heroes, kids under 6 dine for free, adding even more value to this epic adventure.



Let your imagination run wild as you step into a world of caped crusaders and endless fun with a line-up of exciting entertainment and activities designed to help you unlock your hidden superpowers. From face painting to craft stations, balloon bending to dance-along fun with a lively duo band, there’s no shortage of entertainment for little heroes and their trusted sidekicks.



Next, suit up for the ultimate splashdown with complimentary access to the Splash Area. As part of the kids’ club, this outdoor playground is a paradise for aspiring superheroes, featuring thrilling fountains, splash pads, and water jets that promise endless excitement. Here little ones can dash through cascading waterfalls and dodge fountains like true heroes on a mission while parents relax, knowing their young explorers are having a blast.



Guests can choose from a selection of packages such as the refreshing Soft Package for just AED 370, perfect for youngsters, or enjoy the House Package for AED 470, including a selection of hops, grapes, and spirits. Those seeking to further elevate their brunch experience can opt for the Bubbly Package for AED 570, offering unlimited bubbly for a truly heroic celebration.



Book your superhero-themed family-friendly brunch at The Restaurant today, where unrivalled escapades and heartwarming memories await. Gather your fellow heroes and sidekicks for a feast of action, bravery, legendary battles, and a whole lot of fun.



When: Starting September 7th, the first Saturday of every month from 1.00 pm until 4.00 pm

Offer: International buffet, live entertainment, activities, complimentary access to the Splash Area plus kids under 6 dine for free

Prices:

• Soft Package: Free-flowing soft drinks for AED 370

• House Package: Free-flowing house grapes, hops, and spirits for AED 470

• Bubbly Package: Free-flowing bubbly for AED 570





