India Vs Mauritius: Manolo Marquez's First Match As Head Coach Ends In A Dull Draw

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 3 (IANS) Manolo Marquez's first assignment as India's head coach ended in what can only be described as a dull encounter as his team drew 0-0 against Mauritius in their opening game of the Intercontinental Cup at the Gachibowli here on Tuesday.

India's game plan was evident with the side controlling a majority of possession in the game. The Blue Colts also attempted 480 passes in the game with an 85% accuracy compared to Mauritius' 262 passes with a 72% accuracy. However, despite controlling the game, India managed to get off only one shot on target which showed the glaring need for improvement in the final third.

The first half was a cagey affair. Despite India dominating possession the Blue Colts' were hardly able to fashion an opening against their Mauritian opponents. The first chance fell for India in the sixth minute through a corner taken by Thapa which was flicked onto the back post by Manveer Singh. Sana was lurking with a late run but could not manage to get anything behind the ball.

India's best chance of the half came in the 35th minute via a through ball played in by Thapa again who found Manvir's run. A solid touch by the Indian forward saw him get plenty of space in the box but the shot was saved by Jean Louis Kevin in goal. This was India's sole shot on target in the half.

Manolo showed his intention to win the game as he made two huge changes at halftime with the introduction of Sahal Abdul Samad and Nandhakumar Sekar for Anirudh Thapa and Liston Colaco.

India turned on the tempo in the second half and the AIFF Player of the Year, Chhangte almost fashioned an opening but was once again denied by the opposition goalie in the 46th minute.

Mauritius forced goalkeeper Amrinder to make crucial stops as the side forced India to drop deep in an attempt to quit the active attacks by the Mauritius team.

With India struggling to make use of their position, Manolo introduced three new changes with Suresh replacing Apuia, Subasish Bose coming on for Jay Gupta and Asish Rai making way for birthday boy Nikhil Poojary.

Both sides had moments of promise but all chances eventually fizzled out. The referee blew the final whistle three minutes of stoppage time and the game ended with the deadlock intact.

India will now face Syria in their second game of the tournament on September 9.