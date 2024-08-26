du announces the second edition of “Envision”

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is proud to announce the second edition of ‘Envision’ its yearly tech event platform, under the patronage of Digital Dubai Authority. The event will be held in September under the theme “Gathering Nation’s Leaders for Progress with AI-Driven Digitalization,” it will host government dignitaries, industry leaders and decision-makers to forge a pathway toward an AI-enabled future.

The exclusive tech event aligns with the UAE's visionary goals, where the “attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with and experience first-hand innovative use cases of advanced technologies driving significant changes across various industries. Expert-led keynotes and panels, featuring thought leaders like H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General, Dubai Digital Authority and Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer, du, who will share their vision and future forecasts in key areas like AI, smart cities, cloud, data centre and sustainability.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai said: "We are proud to be partnering with Du on this significant global event, which reflects a shared vision of 'Gathering Nation’s Leaders for Progress with AI-Driven Digitalization.' This vision aligns with the Dubai’s Digital Strategy, focused on crafting a future powered by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and sustainable technologies. Envision 2024 stands as a vital global platform for shaping the future, particularly in areas like cloud computing, AI-driven data centers, and smart cities, all contributing to the city’s societal well-being and economic growth. We extend our gratitude to du for their unwavering commitment to fostering public-private partnerships that drive digital transformation and harness the power of advanced technologies, especially artificial intelligence."

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said: "The second edition of our exclusive yearly tech event platform, Envision, is poised to mark a transformative period in the UAE's journey towards a future crafted by the hands of AI-driven digitalization. Transcending technological advancement, it is about scripting a new narrative where digital infrastructure and platforms becomes the backbone of a thriving society that can enable advanced technologies to come to life for a better tomorrow. Here, every leap in innovation is a step towards ecological stewardship, economic vitality, and societal well-being. We aren't just envisioning a smarter nation, but we are actively constructing an ecosystem that resonates with our ethos of shared prosperity, happiness, and sustainable living for all who call the UAE home."

The second edition of Envision aims to elevate industries including government, manufacturing, healthcare, education, smart cities, banking, transport, agriculture and others through the integration of advanced technologies such as 5G, cloud, AI, IoT, data analytics and data centres. It is designed to foster discussions that propel the UAE's technology transformation towards achieving a happier, greener, and more efficient world. Envision is a platform that mirrors du’s commitment to sustainable development and technological innovation as pivotal pillars for progress.





