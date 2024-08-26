Hezbollah launches large-scale assault on Israeli targets

(MENAFN) Early on Sunday morning, Hezbollah, the Lebanese organization, launched a large-scale assault on Israeli targets, firing a substantial number of rockets and drones. This confrontation represents one of the most severe escalations in violence between the two parties in over ten months of continuous conflict. In reaction, the Israeli military executed a pre-emptive strike, deploying approximately 100 fighter jets to target various locations in Lebanon. This move was aimed at preventing what Israel anticipated as a potentially larger attack.



The violence began with rockets being fired at dawn, creating dense clouds of dark smoke and activating alarm sirens throughout Palestinian territories. The explosions lit up the sky, and thick smoke billowed over homes in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam.



The Israeli military reported that sirens in Rishon Lezion, a city in central Israel, were triggered on Sunday evening due to a projectile launched from the southern Gaza Strip. The projectile landed in an open area, reportedly causing no substantial damage.



In retaliation, the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Tel Aviv. The group stated that the strike was in response to what they termed as Israeli atrocities against civilians and the deliberate displacement of Palestinians.



This surge in violence comes amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, with additional concerns about potential Iranian involvement. Iran, a major ally of Hezbollah, adds another layer of complexity to the conflict. The United States, a key ally of Israel, is closely observing the situation.



The recent escalation has resulted in casualties on both sides, with three confirmed deaths in Lebanon and one in Israel. Despite the severe clashes, both Hezbollah and Israel have shown a willingness to avoid further escalation, though there is a heightened concern about possible future attacks.



Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, stated that the group's recent offensive was a targeted retaliation for the assassination of their leader, Fouad Shukr, by Israeli forces. Nasrallah framed the attack as a necessary response to what Hezbollah perceives as a grave injustice, further inflaming the already tense situation in the region.

