Hema Committee Report Fallout: Junior Artist Accuses Baburaj Of Sexual Assault After Promising Role In Movie

Kochi: In yet another revelation following the release of the Hema Committee report, a junior artist has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Baburaj. The incident allegedly took place at Baburaj's house in Aluva in 2019.

According to the young woman, Baburaj had promised her a role in a film and had called her to his house, where he sexually harassed her. She has stated that she is willing to give a secret statement about the incident.

The complaint comes at a time when Baburaj is being considered for the post of General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), replacing Siddique.

The said woman had earlier approached the then Kochi DCP, now Malappuram SP, S Sasidharan, with the complaint. He confirmed that the woman had come to him with the complaint and that he had asked her to file a formal complaint, but she had declined, citing personal reasons. He added that she had promised to come back, but never did.

In addition to Baburaj, the young woman has also alleged that director Shrikumar Menon had misbehaved with her.

Baburaj is currently the joint secretary of AMMA. The actor allegedly called the junior artist to his house in Aluva, where he said other crew members of the film are present. However, when she reached the house, there was no one else was there, and Baburaj allegedly sexually harassed her.

The allegation against Baburaj is one among the many being revealed by the actresses following the release of Hema Committee report that explored exploitation and women's issues in the Malayalam film industry.

