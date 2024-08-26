Fact Check: Is Indian Government Disbursing Rs 46,715 To Poor Class?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi:

A message on social claims that the of Finance is providing assistance of Rs 46,715. The message, which has been circulating on WhatsApp, asks users to register via a to receive the aid. Let's fact-check a social media campaign that promises financial assistance, as many people have been deceived by similar messages that ask for personal information or registration fees.

CLAIM:

A message circulating on social media claims that the Ministry of Finance is providing financial assistance of Rs 46,715 to poor-class people. This message is mainly seen on WhatsApp. The message, which claims to provide Rs 46,715 to everyone to alleviate financial difficulties, includes a link and asks to register to receive the assistance. Should you click on the link to register and receive the amount?

FACT:

The reality is that the Ministry of Finance is not providing financial assistance of Rs 46,715 as claimed in the message. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check division clarified that the central government is not providing Rs 46,715 as assistance to all citizens. See PIB Fact Check's tweet below.



Kolkata horror: Video of girl's obscene dance with 'we want justice' banner in background sparks row (WATCH)