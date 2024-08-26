Emily Bromfield Appointed Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, M.A.C Cosmetics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M.A.C Cosmetics proudly announces the appointment of Emily Bromfield as Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, effective Monday August 26, 2024. In this pivotal role, Bromfield will report directly to Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, SVP, Global General Manager M.A.C Cosmetics, overseeing the brand's global marketing strategies across all categories and channels.

With a distinguished career marked by two successful exits and a blend of experience from global beauty giant L'Oréal to entrepreneurial ventures, Bromfield brings unparalleled expertise to M.A.C. Throughout her tenure as Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Director at Dr. Barbara Sturm, Bromfield was instrumental in driving rapid growth, culminating in the brand's acquisition in January 2024. Prior to that, Bromfield was integral to the founding team at Charlotte Tilbury Ltd, where she shaped the brand's go-to market strategy, brand positioning, and social media presence. Her strategic acumen and innovative approach have garnered industry recognition. Some of her accolades include being named a 2023 Top Marketer by Glossy.

In her new role, Bromfield will bring her disruptor mindset and consumer-first approach to the brand, helping to expand M.A.C's global presence and appeal across established and emerging markets. Bromfield will lead efforts in compelling storytelling, product innovation, and immersive experiences, aiming to enhance the brand's positioning and further elevate consumer engagement. She will also serve as a key global partner to all M.A.C Regions and Affiliates.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emily Bromfield to the M.A.C family as our Senior Vice President, Global Marketing," says Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois. "Emily's proven track record of building brands and driving breakthrough consumer-led marketing strategies will be invaluable to our team. With her extensive experience and innovative mindset, we are confident that together, we will achieve remarkable milestones for M.A.C."

Bromfield holds a 1st class BA/MA in History of Art from the University of Cambridge, further underlining her depth of knowledge and expertise in the industry.

We warmly welcome Emily Bromfield to M.A.C Cosmetics and look forward to her great success in her new role.

About M .A .C:

M.A.C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, 40 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M.A.C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide.

