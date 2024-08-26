Global Decorative Laminates Market Size To Worth USD 11.58 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.27%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Decorative Laminates Size was Valued at USD 8.39 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Decorative Laminates Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 11.58 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting Companies covered: Sekisui Chemical, Kronospan Holdings, SierraPine, Omnova Solutions, FunderMax, Airolam decorative laminates, Archidply, Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Stylam Industries Ltd., Wilsonart LLC, Abet Laminati SpA, Panolam Industries International, Inc., Witex Flooring Products GmbH, and other key companies.

New York, United States , Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Decorative Laminates Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.39 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.58 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.27% during the projected period.









Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Decorative laminates are laminated materials used for wall paneling or furniture surfaces. Laminates are appropriate for both household and business applications. Because of their adaptability and durability, these laminate sheets can be used to enhance the appearance of any surface, including furniture, walls, and cabinets. Decorative laminates are hard, brittle sheets intended to enhance surface appeal. It is made out of resins and high-quality paper that are pressed with an appropriate amount of heat and pressure using cutting-edge technology in a variety of colors, design patterns, and textures. One of the primary factors driving the growth of decorative laminates is the growing customer interest in acquiring products and raw materials to improve the appearance of their houses, as they can transform the appearance of homes and offices into a beautiful environment. The capacity to change people's thinking and offer ease through the introduction of individualized decorative laminates and at-ease houses is increasing demand from businesses wanting relief from workplace stress. Furthermore, the worldwide decorative laminates business suffered from a lack of raw materials, construction labor shortages, and a lack of transportation services.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Decorative Laminates Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (High Pressure Laminates and Low Pressure Laminates), By Application (Furniture, Flooring, Wall, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The high pressure laminates segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the decorative laminates market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the decorative laminates market is divided into high pressure laminates and low pressure laminates. Among these, the high pressure laminates segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the decorative laminates market during the projected timeframe. High pressure laminates are in high demand because of their improved functional properties, which include scratch resistance, chemical resistance, and antimicrobial characteristics. High pressure laminate surfaces are perfect for meeting high sanitation and infection control requirements in hospital and laboratory settings due to their durability and simplicity of cleaning.

The furniture segment holds the highest market share of the decorative laminates market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the decorative laminates market is categorized into furniture, flooring, wall, and others. Among these, the furniture segment holds the highest market share of the decorative laminates market during the projected timeframe. Owing to the continued growth in home remodeling operations and rising demand for interior design among consumers, merchants, and others. Decorative laminates are widely used to enhance the visual appeal of wood furniture.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the decorative laminates market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the decorative laminates market over the forecast period. This is mostly due to market players expanding their operations to improve brand awareness and manufacturing capacity in response to rising client demand. For example, in March 2023, North American Specialty Laminations announced the acquisition of Diversified Manufacturing, a California-based decorative laminate manufacturer, in order to expand its market share.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the decorative laminates market during the projected timeframe. Due to the growing residential industry and increased disposable income in the region. The Asia Pacific market demand for decorative laminates is expected to be driven by rising spending on new construction activities in developing countries, both residential and non-residential

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key Vendors in the Global Decorative Laminates Market size Sekisui Chemical, Kronospan Holdings, SierraPine, Omnova Solutions, FunderMax, Airolam decorative laminates, Archidply, Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Stylam Industries Ltd., Wilsonart LLC, Abet Laminati SpA, Panolam Industries International, Inc., Witex Flooring Products GmbH, and other key companies.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Century Laminates teamed with Manish Malhotra to create a new collection of designer laminates. With this move, the corporation is targeting a niche market with a price range of INR 5000 to INR 5500.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the decorative laminates market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Decorative Laminates Market, By Product



High Pressure Laminates Low Pressure Laminates

Global Decorative Laminates Market, By Application



Furniture

Flooring

Wall Others

Global Decorative Laminates Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Advanced Materials for Nuclear Fusion Technology Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Tungsten, Beryllium, Vanadium-Based Alloys, SiC Composites, and Others), By Technology (Magnetic Confinement, Inertial Confinement, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Size By Product Type (Gap Fillers, Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials, Greases & Adhesives), By Application (Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Computers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2032

Global Utility Markers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ball Markers, Disk Markers, Tape Markers, Spike Markers), By End-Users (Telecommunication, Water and Wastewater, Power, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Global Chlorine Dioxide Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Electrolytic Method and Chemical Method), By Application (Drinking Water, Waste Water, Swimming Water, Cooling Water and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2030.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter