China reveals comprehensive guidelines to align digital development, green growth

(MENAFN) The Office of the Central Cyberspace Commission of China, in collaboration with nine other central departments, has introduced a set of new guidelines aimed at steering the country towards a coordinated approach to digital development and green growth. These guidelines, released on Saturday, outline a strategic focus on two primary objectives: fostering the green and low-carbon evolution of digital industries and expediting the green transformation across various sectors through the application of digital technologies. According to the report a news agency, this initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate emerging technologies with low-carbon industries and modernize traditional industries by leveraging both digital and green innovations.



The guidelines not only lay out fundamental principles for this dual transformation but also define the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders, including government authorities, industry associations, universities, research institutes, and private companies. These entities are expected to play a pivotal role in leading and supporting the transition towards a more sustainable and digitally advanced economy. The guidelines introduce a three-part framework designed to guide this transformation, focusing on core capabilities, technological systems, and industrial frameworks necessary for the successful integration of green and digital practices.



Moreover, the guidelines encourage different regions to prioritize high-quality development by enhancing their modern productive capacities, utilizing local resources efficiently, and developing specialized industries that align with regional strengths. By doing so, China aims to accelerate the coordinated development of its digital and green sectors, ultimately creating a more sustainable and technologically advanced industrial landscape. This move is seen as a significant step towards aligning China's economic growth with its environmental objectives, ensuring that digital innovation goes hand in hand with the country's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.



