Almoez, Afif Spearhead Qatar Squad For World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Coach Marquez Lopez yesterday announced 26-player Qatar squad as the two-time Asian champions prepare to start their campaign in the third round of Asian Qualifiers for the 2026.

Lopez's squad is a mix of young and experienced players with seasoned Almoez Ali and Akram Afif spearheading the attack.

The Spaniard named the squad for the first two Group A matches as Qatar will host the United Arab Emirates at the Ahmad Bin Ali on September 5 to kick start their third round journey, before travelling to Vientiane in Laos to meet North Korea five days later.

A strong start in the tough group that also includes Asian giants Iran besides Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will be crucial for Al Annabi as they look to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history.

Qatar made their debut in the football showpiece as hosts two years ago.

Veteran Saad Al Sheeb was also named among the four goalkeepers along with first-choice custodian Meshaal Barsham besides Mohammed Al Bakri and Salah Zakaria.

Young forwards Tamim Mansour and Yusuf Abdurisag were also included.

Hours after the squad announcement, the team began their training with an opening session at the Khalifa International Stadium yesterday.

Qatar advanced to the 18-team third round having topped their group after an unbeaten run.

The competing teams in the third round have been divided into three groups comprising six teams each, with winners and runners-up from each group to qualify directly for the World Cup to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The group opponents will meet on home-and-away basis with Iran being the favourites in Group A.

South Korea are in Group B along with Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Palestine and Kuwait, while Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China and Indonesia comprise Group C.

A total of eight spots are up for grabs for Asian sides with the remaining two berths to be decided through the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 Playoff following the third round.

The additional berth can be secured by an Asian team at an Intercontinental Playoff.

