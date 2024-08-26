The Experience Macao Limited Edition Campaign Officially Launches Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2024 - The "Experience Macao Limited Edition" campaign, meticulously planned by the Macao Office (MGTO), has officially launched today with great fanfare. To commemorate this significant moment, the campaign has released an exhilarating CGI trailer, showcasing Macao's unique charm in an unprecedented way. Through this grand interactive experience, audiences in Malaysia will have the opportunity to explore Macao's enchanting attractions and win exclusive, unique experiences. This campaign is set to garner widespread attention globally.





The "Experience Macao Limited Edition" Campaign Officially Launches

The CGI video and the concurrently launched TVC advertisement offer audiences a visual feast that perfectly blends the virtual with reality. MGTO has utilized advanced CGI technology to seamlessly integrate virtual scenes with real landscapes of Macao, guiding viewers through time and space to explore Macao's historic districts, unique attractions, and vibrant cultural activities. The CGI trailer, personally directed by MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, vividly brings to life the intricate details of Macao, making viewers feel as though they are wandering through the streets and alleys of Macao, experiencing its deep heritage and diverse allure up close. Meanwhile, the TVC advertisement showcases Macao's premium accommodations offerings, rich cultural exploration, and diverse leisure activities, inviting global audiences to embark on a journey to this dynamic land and personally experience the unique charm of Macao.



To allow more audiences to participate in this interactive experience, the official website of the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" campaign (experiencemacaolimitededition) is now live. Users can visit the website to view the official videos and other exciting content, and to obtain more information about the campaign. The website will be regularly updated to ensure that users can stay informed about the latest developments and participation methods of the campaign. Additionally, the campaign encourages everyone to follow the official website and social media channels to get more information and actively engage in this thrilling interactive experience.



At the launch ceremony's press conference, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, personally introduced the highlights and significance of the campaign to international travelers. She stated that this campaign aims not only to showcase Macao's unique charm but also to attract global tourists to rediscover Macao and reignite their passion for travel through a series of innovative interactive experiences. Furthermore, representatives from six integrated resorts presented the generous sponsored prizes at the event, further enhancing the appeal of the campaign and providing global participants with more motivation to take part.



To extend the campaign's reach to a broader audience, MGTO has also partnered with the renowned travel platform Klook to launch an exclusive page for the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" campaign. This page not only details the rich prizes on offer but also features a variety of related Macao travel products, allowing users to easily browse and book their desired trips. Moreover, users can conveniently jump directly from Klook's campaign page to the official website, participate in interactive games, win generous rewards, and embark on their own Experience Macao Limited Edition journey.



Audiences can visit the campaign's official website (experiencemacaolimitededition ) and follow the official social media accounts to stay updated on the latest information and participation methods. By engaging in interactive games and to win one of 100 "Experience Macao Limited Edition prizes", you will have the chance to personally experience the endless charm of Macao and the unique allure of this city!





