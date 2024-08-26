عربي


Sri Lankan Woman Gets Master's Degree At 97 Years

8/26/2024 5:03:54 AM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Aug 26 (NewsWire) – An elderly Sri Lankan woman has obtained a postgraduate degree at the age of 97 years, it was reported.

Leelawathi Dharmaratne obtained a Master's Degree in Buddhist studies at the 143rd graduation ceremony of the Kelaniya University held on August 21.

Setting an example to the younger generation, speaking to the media after having obtained her degree, Leelawathi Dharmaratne said age was not a barrier to education.

Leelawathi Dharmaratne has previously served as a teacher and a notary public.

