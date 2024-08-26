Sri Lankan Woman Gets Master's Degree At 97 Years
Date
8/26/2024 5:03:54 AM
(MENAFN- NewsIn)
Colombo, Aug 26 (NewsWire) – An elderly Sri Lankan woman has obtained a postgraduate degree at the age of 97 years, it was reported.
Leelawathi Dharmaratne obtained a Master's Degree in Buddhist studies at the 143rd graduation ceremony of the Kelaniya University held on August 21.
Setting an example to the younger generation, speaking to the media after having obtained her degree, Leelawathi Dharmaratne said age was not a barrier to education.
ADVERTISEMENT
Leelawathi Dharmaratne has previously served as a teacher and a notary public.
For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here
MENAFN26082024000191011043ID1108600001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.