8/26/2024 5:00:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Sunday evening at Morumbi, São Paulo edged out Vitória 2-1, demonstrating the strength of their diverse lineup.
Young sensations Erick and William Gomes delivered the goals, propelling the team towards the top four in the Brasileirão and keeping Vitória in the relegation danger zone.
São Paulo, coached by Luis Zubeldí , now sits fifth with 41 points, just three shy of Flamengo in fourth.
Vitória remains in 17th place, holding 22 points, and is closely trailing Fluminense, who sits just above the relegation zone with a game in hand.
São Paulo is set to face Atlético-M in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals. This match will take place at Morumbi, starting at 9:30 PM local time.
Next, São Paulo will travel to Maracanã to play Fluminense in the Brasileirão.
Simultaneously, Vitória will host Vasco at Barradão. Both games are pivotal for the 25th round of Serie A.
Despite playing with a mixed squad, São Paulo leveraged strong crowd support to put early pressure on Vitória.
The action started quickly: Ferraresi hit the post just two minutes in. Moments later, William Gomes scored from distance, finding the top corner and leaving the goalkeeper powerless.
São Paulo maintained pressure, with Erick nearly extending their lead with a sharp strike. Vitória countered closely, but goalkeeper Jandrei remained alert.
Erick then dazzled the crowd at 29 minutes, doubling São Paulo's lead with a superbly placed shot.
Young Stars Propel São Paulo to Vital Win Against Vitória
The second half brought more drama. São Paulo thought they had extended their lead with a Calleri goal, only for VAR to disallow it for a marginal offside.
Vitória seized this chance, reducing the deficit through an Alerrando penalty after Erick committed a foul.
Despite late scares, São Paulo managed the game effectively, securing a crucial victory.
This match not only underscored São Paulo's strategic depth and the brilliance of their rising stars but also highlighted the fierce competition within the Brasileirão.
