Kering: Monthly Statement On The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights (August 2024)
8/26/2024 4:45:54 AM
Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
August 26, 2024
Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
| Date
| Total number of
shares
| Total number of voting rights
| theoretical 1
| exercisable 2
| August 15, 2024
| 123,420,778
| 176,710,268
| 175,872,997
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
