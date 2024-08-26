Advantech Collaborates With Qualcomm To Pioneer Industrial Wi-Fi 7 Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech is enhancing their support services to offer a comprehensive suite of wireless solutions that surpass standards. Committed to technical excellence, they recognize the crucial role of technical expertise in wireless integration. Advantech Industrial Wireless Solutions (AIW) provides the developers with exceptional support throughout the entire product lifecycle.

In 2024, Advantech broke new ground in industrial Wi-Fi 7 solutions by collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop products specifically for industrial applications

Jerry, Advantech Director, indicates that "Advantech's AIW product portfolio offers a diverse range of wireless solutions designed for industrial applications." He said, "We meticulously developed products to include Wi-Fi, GPS/GNSS, cellular, Bluetooth, and antennas, all tailored to meet the unique demands of industrial environments."

In 2024, Advantech broke new ground in industrial Wi-Fi 7 solutions by collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop products specifically for industrial applications, such as the AIW-173. The first Wi-Fi 7 product is set to be released in Q4.

"We are excited to collaborate with Advantech in delivering cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 solutions that empower the next generation of industrial applications." said Shishir Gupta, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies. "Our joint commitment to technological advancement fuels our anticipation for continued collaboration, driving innovative and competitive solutions to market."

As the first pioneering Wi-Fi 7 product for embedded market, AIW-173 is a flagship Wi-Fi 7 model featuring the Qualcomm® FastConnectTM 7800 Mobile Connectivity System . AIW teams up with Qualcomm Technologies to develop and enhance sector-driven features like fast-roaming, softAP, Wake on WLAN from S5. By doing so, AIW could propose a comprehensive and reliable total solution for demands from industrial market.

At the core of Advantech's commitment is a specialized team offering tailored consultancy for every project's specific requirements. From inception to product launch, their experts provide detailed guidance to ensure smooth wireless system integration and superior performance. Advantech's technical support spans crucial stages of product development, encompassing RF and antenna design, firmware, and wireless system integration. Addressing common hurdles in Linux or Windows OS, their comprehensive guidelines and support accelerate development and mitigate challenges effectively.

Moreover, Advantech's AIW Design-In Service provides specialized tools such as the AIWTool for cellular solutions, enhancing system integration, stability, and monitoring. These tools streamline the development process, empowering developers to achieve greater efficiency and reliability in their wireless solutions.

Stay tuned as Advantech continues to push the boundaries of wireless connectivity, shaping the future of the industrial IoT landscape.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm and FastConnect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

