Corey Andrew's New Dance Anthem Love Will Find A Way Set To Ignite Dance Floors Worldwide

- Corey AndrewREHOBOTH BEACH, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrate unity and love with the powerful new single by vocalist and songwriter Corey Andrew.Get ready to dance as the electrifying new single "Love Will Find a Way" by acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Corey Andrew is poised to take over radio playlists and dance clubs across the globe. This anthemic track, produced by visionary multimedia artist and music producer Lon Miller, is set to become the ultimate late-summer/fall 2004 soundtrack, celebrating unity, love, and the transformative power of music.Corey Andrew first burst onto the scene with his Billboard Breakout hit“Dance Floor Emergency,” produced by Eddie Amador (Madonna, Seal, Jason Derulo). He followed this success by topping the Beatport charts with a dynamic remake of Marshall Jefferson's "Move Your Body," produced by Peter Brown (The Grower) and remixed by Jesse Garcia. With tracks released on prestigious labels such as EMI Germany, Sony Canada, Armada, Stealth Records, and Pacha Recordings, Corey Andrew has cemented his reputation as a force in the dance music world."Love Will Find a Way" marks a significant collaboration between Corey Andrew and Lon Miller, born from a serendipitous meeting at Aqua, a vibrant outdoor tiki bar and restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. This chance encounter sparked an immediate creative synergy, leading to the creation of this powerful dance anthem and its accompanying full-length animated video also produced by Miller.Far more than just a dance track, "Love Will Find a Way" transcends boundaries, aiming to become a global anthem of hope, optimism, and love. Corey Andrew's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, combined with Lon Miller's high-octane production, create a compelling blend that promises to resonate with listeners worldwide.Adding to the excitement, the single features remixes by the dynamic DJ James Anthony, known for his popular 80s dance throwback show“Get Into The Groove” on SiriusXM, and his electrifying sets at venues like The Eagle NYC and the notorious DILF parties. Anthony's Deep Luv remix introduces a sultry, dark room vibe that's sure to heat up dance floors around the world.The multi-remix single release also includes stellar contributions from Holland's electro-bounce master Yves Eaux, central Florida's DJ Gremix, and Lon Miller himself. Each remix offers a unique flavor: Yves Eaux brings his signature electro-bounce flair, DJ Gremix adds a Latin-infused steel drum groove, and Miller delivers big, anthemic circuit energy-ensuring there's a version for every dance music lover.For Corey Andrew, who is also a respected Grammy voting member, pop culture journalist and contributor on national cable news networks like NewsNation, FOX 5 New York, and HLN, "Love Will Find a Way" is a deeply personal project. "I want this song to be a beacon of hope and unity, especially in today's divided world. I believe that love, above all else, has the power to bring us together," Corey explains.Prepare to dance, celebrate, and feel the love with "Love Will Find a Way"-an anthem that promises to inspire joy and unity on dance floors everywhere.For media inquiries, contact: Website:Label: Xcalibur RecordsEmail: ...

