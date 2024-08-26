ZEELOOL: What Are Tinted Lenses In Glasses?

(MENAFN- Pressat) Tinted lenses are lenses that are coated with different tints to block UV rays and enhance contrast. They are a special type of eyeglass lens that changes the colors seen in the environment by adding specific color filters. Below are some common types of color lenses, and the occasions for which they are appropriate.

Here are a few common color lenses and their characteristics:

1. Gray lenses:

Gray lenses are one of the most common color lenses. They provide a natural, balanced color perception, with no noticeable change in color. Suitable for everyday use, gray lenses reduce glare and provide true color perception.





2/Brown-Red Lenses:

Brown or brownish-red lenses have high contrast, which enhances the outlines of objects. They provide warmth and reduced transmission of blue light, which makes them suitable for use in outdoor activities such as driving, hiking and water sports.



3 Lenses:

Green lenses enhance the contrast between red and blue, providing better color discrimination. They are suitable for outdoor activities, especially in green environments such as meadows or forests, and can bring comfortable and natural visual effects.





4/Orange Lenses:

Yellow or orange colored lenses enhance the filtering of blue light and reduce the effects of glare and haze. They are suitable for activities in low-light conditions, such as driving at night or outdoor activities in cloudy and rainy weather. Yellow and orange lenses also improve contrast and make objects more clearly defined.





5 Lenses:

Pink lenses have a pink tint to the color filter. Pink lenses are also known as rose colored lenses or pink lenses in the optical industry. They change the color seen by filtering out light in a specific spectral range.





6 Lenses:

Blue lenses are glasses that are tinted blue through a special color filter and are often used to reduce the transmission of blue light, which can lead to eye strain, visual discomfort and sleep problems when exposed to blue light radiation from electronic devices for prolonged periods of time. The purpose of blue lenses is to reduce the effects of this blue light, protect the eyes from overexposure, reduce eye fatigue, improve visual comfort, and help regulate sleep cycles.





7 Lenses:

Purple lenses have a color filter that gives a purple tint. Purple lenses change the colors seen by filtering out light in a specific spectral range. They are often used to enhance the perception of specific colors, adjust contrast, prevent glare, or provide a distinctive appearance.

These color lenses are often used for fashion or special purposes with different cosmetic effects.

