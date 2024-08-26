Ramada Regina East Emerald Park East Offers Numerous Room Types

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EMERALD PARK, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- is pleased to announce that they offer numerous room types to address each guest's unique needs. From standard double queen rooms to a three-double bedroom suite, guests can find the perfect option to fit their entire family or group.Ramada Regina East Emerald Park helps guests find the perfect solution for their reservations. They offer a vast array of room sizes, including standard double queen, double queen oversized, queen suite, single king, king oversized, king suite, access king, jacuzzi suite, family suite, and 3-double bedroom. Various rooms are perfect for couples on a romantic getaway, individual business travelers, or families. Guests can learn more about the different layouts and how many people the rooms can sleep by browsing through the list on the rooms and services page.Ramada Regina East Emerald Park includes various hotel amenities that make every stay more enjoyable. From the hot continental breakfast served every morning in the breakfast room to the convenient business center to the 24-hour fitness center and water park, guests will find something to keep them occupied during their stay. Meeting rooms and event spaces are also available.Anyone interested in learning about the various room types available can visit the Ramada Regina East Emerald Park website or call 1-306-525-5300.About RRamada Regina East Emerald Park: Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is a member of the Wyndham hotel chain and provides rooms and suites to accommodate business and pleasure travelers. The hotel offers the ultimate convenience, sophistication, and comfort, giving guests a restful night. The hotel features numerous amenities, including a water park, state-of-the-art fitness center, event space, and more.Company: Ramada Regina East Emerald ParkAddress: 32 Great Plains RoadCity: Emerald ParkProvince: SaskatchewanCountry: CanadaPostal Code: S4L 1B8Telephone number: 1-306-525-5300Email address: ...

