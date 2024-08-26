Foods Galore Partners With Local Farms To Offer Fresh, Sustainable Meat Options

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Burlington, NJ ( forpressrelease) August 25, 2024 - Foods Galore, a leading distributor of high quality food products, reveals that they partner with local farms to enhance their meat offerings. According to the wholesale meat distributors, this collaboration is aimed towards providing their customers with fresher, more sustainable meat options while supporting regional agriculture.



Recognizing the growing consumer demand for transparency and sustainability in food sourcing, Foods Galore works with dedicated local farmers offering fresh, high-quality produce. This partnership is all about bringing farm-to-table freshness and reducing the carbon footprint associated with transporting meat products over long distances.



Through this initiative, Foods Galore will now offer an expanded selection of wholesale meats sourced directly from local farms. Customers can look forward to enjoying a variety of high-quality options, including grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, and pasture-raised pork. Each product is meticulously selected to ensure it meets the highest standards of taste and ethical farming practices.



“Our team of experienced meat buyers are working with all the major meat packers along with locally sourced producers. So, we can offer our customers a large variety of options at the most competitive prices. Our computer system tracks the dates on every item. This way we can always guarantee you get the freshest product. This is how Foods Galore has come to be known as one of the area's most trusted wholesale meat suppliers,” said a spokesperson.



By sourcing meat locally, Foods Galore is able to significantly cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the strain on transportation systems. This not only benefits the environment but also ensures that the meat products available are fresher, with fewer preservatives and additives.



The company also invests in state-of-the-art food preservation technology to keep their products in good condition. Their freezer facilities with temperature sensing technology prevent spoilage and maintain food safety.



Foods Galore sources only from USDA and HACCP Certified plants, which ensures that their products comply with quality and safety standards.“When buying from a fresh meat distributor it's important to make sure that you are dealing with reputable sources. By only purchasing from USDA inspected and HACCP certified plants we know that the product has been handled correctly throughout the supply chain,” the spokesperson said.



Businesses searching for“food distributors near me” can now enjoy the peace of mind knowing that their meat is not only delicious but also responsibly sourced. With this partnership, Foods Galore continues to lead the way in providing ethically sourced, fresh meat options that align with the values of modern consumers.



Foods Galore is a full-service family-owned independent broadline foodservice distributor offering quality products including grocery, meat, deli, frozen food, dairy, and more.



