Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 71 Palestinians In Gaza

GAZA, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- At least 71 Palestinians were killed in three by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

According to the daily report by Palestinian Authority, death toll of Palestinians reached 40,405, while injuries rose to 93,468 since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Strip on 7th of last October.

A number of martyrs and wounded have arrived at Palestinian hospitals following the continued Israeli occupation air and artillery bombardment, while many others are trapped under the rubble, the report indicated. (end)

