1 Dead, 9 Injured In Jeepney Accident In Philippines

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Aug 25 (IANS) A passenger died and nine others were injured, as their jeepney lost its brake and veered off the road in Rizal province, east of Manila, said Sunday.

Police said the accident happened on Friday while the vehicle was traveling downhill in Tanay town, Xinhua news agency reported.

Most of the were employees returning to Tanay from a trip to neighbouring Quezon province.

Police said the wayward jeepney was overloaded, forcing some passengers to use the roof to maximise the capacity.

Many passengers inside and on the vehicle's roof were tossed out due to the impact of the accident.

The driver told police that the jeepney's brake malfunctioned when they were going downhill. Police have taken the driver into custody.