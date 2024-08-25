Apple allows EU users to delete pre-installed apps amid new competition rules

(MENAFN) Apple has announced that it will enable users in the European Union to remove certain pre-installed apps from their iPhones and iPads, including the App Store and Safari browser, in response to new EU competition regulations. This move aligns with the requirements of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to create a more competitive digital market by challenging practices of major tech companies. The changes will apply to Apple's built-in apps, such as Messages, Camera, and Photos, although the Settings app and Phone app will remain non-removable. This decision marks a significant shift from Apple's traditionally closed ecosystem, which has historically restricted users' ability to circumvent its proprietary platforms.



The update is part of Apple's effort to comply with the DMA, which was enacted a year ago to address concerns over the dominance of major digital platforms. European authorities have scrutinized Apple's App Store policies, citing violations of the DMA for preventing app developers from directing consumers to alternative distribution channels. The European Commission's preliminary opinion from last June indicated that Apple's App Store rules might contravene the new regulations, potentially leading to substantial fines if the company fails to make the necessary adjustments.



In addition to allowing the deletion of certain apps, Apple will also provide EU users with greater control over default settings for browsers, messaging, and other functions. This development follows a period of tense negotiations between Apple and European regulators, who have threatened significant penalties if Apple does not fully comply with the DMA. Should Apple fail to meet these requirements, it faces potential fines up to 10 percent of its global sales, which could exceed €30 billion, with penalties doubling in the event of repeat offenses.



