Dedicate Historic Test Win Over Pakistan To Those Who Lost Their Lives In Bangladesh Protest, Says Shanto

(MENAFN- IANS) Rawalpindi, Aug 25 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said the historic Test win over Pakistan at the Rawalpindi was dedicated to those people who lost their lives in the student-led protests in the country, which led to the toppling of Hasina-led government.

"The win is dedicated to those who lost their lives during the anti-discrimination protest from among the students and public. Lots of prayers from the team for them. Their families have gone through a very tough time and hope through this victory a little smile is brought to their faces," said Shanto to reporters after the match ended in a ten-wicket win for Bangladesh.

The student-led protests led to Bangladesh travelling to Pakistan earlier than expected as their practice was hampered in Dhaka due to nationwide turmoil and had extensive sessions before the series began. Moreover, six capped players also played the first four-day matches against Pakistan Shaheens.

"Really special moment for us and we are really happy because of the way everyone showed their character in these hot conditions. The way we practiced over the last 15 days, did all the right things off the field is why we got the results. The players, who were on a break before the Tests, were doing their preparations back at home. That helped us in these conditions," added Shanto.

On a docile Rawalpindi pitch, Bangladesh gained a 117-run first-innings lead after making 565, compared to Pakistan's declaration on 448/6. On day five, spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4-21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3-44) starred to bowl out Pakistan for just 146, followed by Bangladesh making the needed 30 runs in 6.3 overs to spark jubilant scenes in the team dugout.

"It's very important since we don't win many matches outside home. I think we won in New Zealand (in 2022) and after that we won here. This year, we made World Test Championship plans on how we can win matches outside or at least draw them. That has brought good results and hopefully through this win the players and the fans will have more confidence."

"So hope is to play better cricket going forward. It's an amazing feeling and when we came here in the morning we believed and we knew that we can win this match because we were 94 runs ahead and the pitch looked difficult especially (batting) against spinners while there was variable bounce for seamers. We believed that if we can bowl in the right areas we can beat them and that's what happened," stated Shanto.

He signed off by saying it was a special feeling to get this win on the day he turned 26.“It is nice to win on a birthday, special feeling. But more special is the team's win. It's a historic day for us, it is massive. I think before we started this series, we believed we can win this time. And then, everyone really believed that we can do something special this time.”