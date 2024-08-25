Danube Properties Hosts The Middle East's Largest Brokers Sports Event At Danube Sports World Battle Of The Brokers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) . A thrilling, family-friendly extravaganza that welcomed everyone – from professionals to their families and kids! . Over 2,000 experts from more than 150 companies came together for an unforgettable experience. . The epic 'Battle of the Brokers' shattered records as the largest and most exciting broker sporting event ever seen in the Middle East!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Danube Properties, a leading private developer in the UAE, recently organized another exhilarating edition of its highly anticipated annual event, 'Battle of the Brokers,' on Sunday, marking yet another milestone in the company's commitment to promoting fitness, community engagement, and an active lifestyle in Dubai. Dubai, known for its iconic skyline and rapid growth, is also a city that heavily promotes fitness and an active lifestyle. The city's leadership, particularly guided by the visionary ideology of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has been instrumental in encouraging residents and businesses alike to embrace a culture of health and well-being. In line with this vision, Danube Properties has taken a step further by organizing an event that not only serves as a platform for real estate professionals to network and collaborate but also places a strong emphasis on fitness and interactive activities. The 'Battle of the Brokers' is more than just a sports event; it's a strategic initiative by Danube Properties to strengthen its relationships with channel partners across the region. By bringing together over 2,000 real estate professionals from more than 150 companies, the event provided an unparalleled opportunity for industry peers to connect in a dynamic and engaging environment. The sports-centric gathering also allowed Danube to showcase its dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle, which aligns with the broader ethos of Dubai's drive towards fitness and well-being. Held at the state-of-the-art Danube Sports World located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the 'Battle of the Brokers' was a grand celebration of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and community spirit. This event, which has grown in popularity each year, saw real estate professionals stepping beyond their usual roles, showcasing their talents on the sports field in a variety of disciplines, including cricket, football, padel, badminton, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, chess, and carrom. The event was open to families and children, emphasizing Danube Properties' commitment to creating an inclusive and family-friendly atmosphere. The presence of family members added a layer of warmth and community to the event, making it not just a professional gathering, but a day of joy, laughter, and shared experiences. Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Properties, expressed his pride in the event's success, stating,“Danube Properties has always prided itself on being a company with people at its heart. We value not just our loyal employees but also our industry partners, our broker fraternity, and their families, who have immensely contributed to the growth of Danube Properties and the overall real estate sector of Dubai. I am proud to say that this was the biggest gathering of real estate brokers across the entire Middle East region.” He further added,“Danube Properties is a multi-billion-dollar company today, and the credit for this growth goes to its dedicated workers and their families. Real estate brokers are part of the Danube family; hence, rewarding them and their families is of paramount importance to us.” Mr. Sajan's words underscore the company's deep-rooted belief in the importance of community and the integral role that brokers and their families play in the company's success. This philosophy is mirrored in every aspect of the 'Battle of the Brokers,' from the meticulously planned sports activities to the inclusive nature of the event. The event kicked off on Saturday, August 24, with the registration for cricket matches beginning at 11 am, followed by the games starting at noon. The cricket matches set the tone for what would be an action-packed weekend. The next day, Sunday, August 25, saw a flurry of activities with registration starting early at 8 am, followed by a welcoming breakfast at 8:30 am. Participants then took to the fields and courts, engaging in a variety of sports, all of which commenced at 9:30 am. Throughout the day, participants and their families were treated to a seamless blend of competition and celebration. The games were fiercely contested, with teams vying for the top spots in each sport. By noon, everyone gathered for a hearty lunch at 12:30 pm, providing an opportunity for participants to relax, refuel, and socialize. The day's activities continued well into the evening, culminating in a celebration with the Danube Group chairman. The event concluded at 8 pm with a sense of achievement and camaraderie shared by all. “Danube Sports World is a state-of-the-art facility and was the need of the hour for sports enthusiasts. We are proud to say that the facility has been quite popular since its inception, hosting thousands of sports aficionados every month,” said Mr. Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director,

Danube Group. Danube Sports World, with its cutting-edge facilities and strategic location on Sheikh Zayed Road, has quickly become a central hub for sports enthusiasts in Dubai. The facility's popularity is a testament to Danube's vision of creating spaces that not only serve as venues for events but also contribute to the overall health and wellness of the community. One of the highlights of the event was the range of activities designed to engage families and children. While the main focus was on sports, Danube Properties ensured that there was something for everyone. Families cheered on their favorite players and teams, adding to the festive atmosphere. To keep the event more engaging and entertaining, participants were awarded points for winning games, team-building activities, and social media challenges. These points were tallied to determine an overall champion, with the winning company recognized for its collective contribution. The event also served as a platform for informal networking, allowing industry professionals to build relationships in a relaxed and friendly environment. This blend of competition and camaraderie is what sets the 'Battle of the Brokers' apart from other industry events, making it a standout occasion in the Middle East's real estate calendar. As one of the most prominent developers in the region, Danube Properties continues to lead by example. The company ranks as the second-largest developer in the Middle East for off-plan property sales and is among the top seven developers utilizing the Dubai Land Department's (DLD) registration system. This system has revolutionized property transactions by reducing the process from days to mere minutes, underscoring Danube's commitment to innovation and efficiency. The success of the 'Battle of the Brokers' is a reflection of Danube Properties' broader vision – to be a leader not just in real estate development but also in promoting a healthy, active, and community-oriented lifestyle. The event has set a new benchmark for corporate engagement in the Middle East, demonstrating how business and community can come together in the pursuit of excellence, both on and off the field. As Danube Properties continues to grow, so too does its commitment to promoting fitness and interactive activities. The company's vision for the future is clear: to keep health and well-being at the forefront of its initiatives, ensuring that both its employees and partners have the opportunity to thrive in all aspects of life. The 'Battle of the Brokers' is more than just an event; it's a testament to Danube's dedication to its community, its partners, and the city of Dubai. With each passing year, this event not only brings the real estate community together but also strengthens the bonds that make Dubai a vibrant and dynamic city. Danube Properties is proud to contribute to this vision, making fitness, community engagement, and excellence its top priorities.

