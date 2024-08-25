Moscow issues warning to Lativia over migration ‘lawlessness’

(MENAFN) Moscow has sharply criticized Latvia's recent changes to its residency-permit application procedures for Russian citizens, condemning them as "lawlessness" and warning of potential retaliatory measures. The Russian Foreign has denounced the new regulations as violations of international standards.



In June, Latvia implemented amendments to its immigration laws that introduced a language test requirement for Russian citizens, a requirement that had previously been waived. Additionally, applicants for residency in Latvia are now reportedly required to disclose their views on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. These changes are part of a broader set of regulations that have been perceived as discriminatory by Russian officials.



Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed outrage over the Latvian measures in a statement posted on her Telegram channel. She described the new immigration rules as "Russophobic" and in blatant violation of fundamental international legal norms. Zakharova's comments reflect Russia’s strong disapproval of what it views as unjust treatment of its citizens under Latvian law.



Recent reports indicate that three Russian citizens have been deported from Latvia for failing to meet the new language proficiency requirements for permanent residency. Additionally, six other Russians have received deportation orders. Around 1,500 Russian nationals have reportedly left Latvia voluntarily after their residency permits expired.



In response to these developments, Zakharova warned that Russia would not hesitate to employ "tough measures," including asymmetric responses, against Latvia. She claimed that Russia's previous economic sanctions have already had a significant impact on the budget revenues of the Baltic state. In March, Russia imposed sanctions on over 300 individuals from the Baltic countries—Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia—and has cautioned Russian citizens against traveling to these nations.



The tensions between Moscow and Riga highlight ongoing diplomatic strains and underscore the complexities of international migration policies amid geopolitical conflicts.

