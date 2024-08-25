King: Munjya Actor Abhay Verma OPENS Up On Working With Shah Rukh Khan For The First Time; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Abhay Verma gained prominence with his role in the horror-comedy Munjya, where he starred alongside Sharvari. Following the film's success, it was exclusively revealed that Abhay has been cast in a significant role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Recently, Abhay discussed his involvement in the project for the first time. In a recent interview with Popdiaries, Abhay was asked about how he secured his role in Sujoy Ghosh's forthcoming action-thriller King, which features Shah Rukh Khan. The initially avoided the question, suggesting it was not the appropriate moment to provide details.

When pressed further, Abhay shared that he has long admired Shah Rukh Khan, regarding him as both an actor and a person he looks up to. He expressed his hope that the rumors about the film will come true, although he did not elaborate on specifics.

Abhay admitted that he has never been this nervous before, wishing he could openly share more details about his involvement in the project. However, he conveyed his regret that he couldn't provide further information at the moment.

He also mentioned that he prefers to keep surprises under wraps, revealing that he had not informed his family about his role in Munjya until six months later, when he was in the preparation phase. According to a source close to the film, the script for King is finalized, and production is scheduled to begin in November 2024.

King is highly anticipated and will also feature Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film will showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a gritty, action-packed role, highlighting a mentor-protegee dynamic with Suhana Khan while facing Abhishek Bachchan's antagonistic character.

The music and background score for King are being composed by Anirudh, and the team has enlisted top professionals to design the film's action sequences.