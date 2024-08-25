Canadian mining company announces discovery of second-largest diamond ever in Africa

(MENAFN) Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond has announced the discovery of the second-largest diamond ever found on Earth. The remarkable gemstone, weighing an impressive 2,492 carats, was unearthed at Lucara’s Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. This discovery was facilitated by the company's advanced Mega Diamond Recovery X-ray Transmission (XRT) technology, which has been instrumental in identifying and preserving large, high-value diamonds since its implementation in 2017.



In a statement released on Wednesday, Lucara President and CEO William Lamb expressed immense excitement over the find. He highlighted that this colossal diamond not only underscores the extraordinary potential of the Karowe Mine but also validates Lucara's investment in cutting-edge XRT technology. Lamb emphasized that the successful recovery of such a substantial and high-quality stone intact demonstrates the effectiveness of their diamond extraction methods.



Lucara Diamond is no stranger to significant finds. In 2019, the company extracted the 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond, and in 2015, it discovered the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona, both from the same mine. Despite these monumental discoveries, the record for the largest diamond ever found remains with the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond, discovered in South Africa in 1902. The Cullinan Diamond was eventually cut into over 100 individual stones, including the 530.5-carat Cullinan I, which now adorns the head of the Sceptre with the Cross, part of the Crown Jewels of England.



The recent discovery by Lucara not only marks a significant milestone in the diamond mining industry but also highlights the continued advancements in technology that enable the recovery of such extraordinary gemstones.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598110