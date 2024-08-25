Stree 2 Vs Kalki Box Office: Race To Be Highest-Grossing Indian Movie Of 2024
8/25/2024 6:21:51 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathy and Shraddha Kapoor among others, is running successfully in theatres. The horror-comedy movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, was released on August 15. After Day 10, the movie has already established itself as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024. Also Read
Let's take a look at its domestic collections. After minting ₹8.5 crore nett from its pre-release screenings, the bollywood movie earned ₹51.8 crore nett on the release day. There was a drop on the following day, the first Friday, as it collected ₹31.4 crore nett.
Riding on positive word of mouth, the numbers jumped on Saturday to ₹43.85 crore and on Sunday to ₹55.9 crore. After Week 1, the movie minted ₹291.65 crore nett in India. Also Read
After Day 10 of its release, Stree 2 collected ₹342.15 crore nett in India while the gross domestic collection stood at ₹410 crore. With ₹75 crore coming from the overseas market, the total worldwide collection of the movie is ₹485 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Bollywood Hungama has, however, reported that the movie has collected nearly ₹505 crore, which is significantly higher than the lifetime collection of Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The action thriller earned ₹337.2 crore.
The third-highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024 is Shaitaan. The horror movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan, earned ₹211.06 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama. Now, let's take a look at how much Kalki 2898 AD earned after 10 days of its release.
