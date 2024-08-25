(MENAFN) On the 323rd day of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israeli aggression continues unabated. The Israeli military has escalated its bombardment and raids on several locations within the Gaza Strip, particularly focusing on Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis. These intensified operations have resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and numerous injuries, amidst fierce clashes with resistance forces across multiple fronts.



Medical sources report a significant increase in casualties, with the death toll reaching 50 martyrs due to Israeli and ground assaults in various areas of the central and southern Gaza Strip since early morning yesterday. The persistent violence has caused severe humanitarian distress, with the civilian population bearing the brunt of the escalating conflict.



In addition to the turmoil in Gaza, the situation in the occupied West Bank has also seen a marked increase in violence. Israeli forces conducted a series of raids across cities and towns in the West Bank yesterday morning. These operations included arrests and searches of Palestinian homes, contributing to the rising tension in the region.



In Nablus, Israeli forces launched a raid from the Sarra military checkpoint situated to the west of the city. During this operation, they detained two Palestinians after conducting searches in residential areas. The forces further invaded a residential building on Asira Street, arresting an additional individual, and conducted another raid in the town of Beit Iba, located northwest of Nablus, where they apprehended another Palestinian.



The raid in Nablus saw Israeli troops coming under gunfire from Palestinians, leading to their eventual withdrawal. Additionally, the occupying forces targeted the village of Tal, located to the west of Nablus, where they fired tear gas canisters at local homes, intensifying the already dire conditions for residents.



Further south, in the West Bank town of Deir Abu Mash’al, west of Ramallah, Israeli infantry forces carried out additional raids, contributing to the overall climate of fear and instability in the region. These actions reflect the broader pattern of increased military activity and civilian casualties in both Gaza and the West Bank, underscoring the escalating nature of the conflict and its profound impact on Palestinian communities.

